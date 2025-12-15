Panic? Not a chance. While others would flee, Mika the cat lies calmly in the bear enclosure. The stray has voluntarily chosen this place to sleep. You can see what the Asiatic black bears think in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you What looks like a dangerous encounter is everyday life at Ho Chi Minh City Zoo.

A stray cat has voluntarily chosen the bear enclosure as a place to sleep.

The animal has long been a star among visitors. Show more

No, this chick is not being threatened by bears - she is just chilling out.

In Vietnam's largest zoo, Mika the cat has chosen the most unusual retreat imaginable: the Asiatic black bear enclosure. While visitors flinch in fright, Mika lies calmly in the shade or walks around between the rocks. The stray cat has obviously moved in quite voluntarily and behaves as if she owns the territory.

Officially, Mika is not a zoo resident, but unofficially she has long been a star. The zookeepers tolerate her, as the bears and the bruins coexist peacefully. On social media, Mika is affectionately celebrated as the "boss of the enclosure" and some visitors come just to see her. According to reports, she has even given birth several times at the zoo.

