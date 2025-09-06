Carlo Acutis was beatified in 2020. (archive image) Gregorio Borgia/AP/dpa

Carlo Acutis, the Italian teenager known as the "cyber apostle" who died in 2006, will be canonized on Sunday. It is the first ceremony of its kind for Pope Leo XIV.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager with a strong online commitment to the Catholic faith, will be canonized by Pope Leo XIV on 7 September as the first saint of Generation Y.

The "cyber apostle", who died in 2006, gained fame through a digital exhibition about miracles and is regarded as a role model for young believers worldwide.

The ceremony in Rome is attended by thousands of pilgrims. Show more

The "Influencer of God" becomes the first Catholic saint from Gen Y. Because of his dedication to spreading the Catholic faith online, the Italian teenager Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), also known as the "cyber apostle", becomes the first representative of the millennial generation to be canonized.

The canonization of the internet-savvy and deeply religious teenager, who died of leukaemia at the age of 15, will be celebrated by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

In addition to Acutis, the Italian student Pier Giorgio Frassati is also to be canonized on 7 September. He lived from 1901 to 1925 and was known for his social commitment.

This will be Pope Leo's first canonization since his election in May. Thousands of participants are expected in St. Peter's Square. Around 800 people from the city of Assisi alone are traveling by special train. Even before the ceremony, a large tapestry with a photo of the future saint was placed on the façade of St. Peter's Basilica.

It is also expected that the ceremony on Sunday will be watched on large screens by numerous pilgrims in Assisi itself: Carlo Acutis was buried in the central Italian city. His body, laid out in a coffin with a glass window - in jeans, sweatshirt and Nike sneakers - is a popular destination for Catholic pilgrims.

Acutis taught himself programming

Acutis was born in London in 1991 to Italian parents. He grew up in the northern Italian city of Milan, where he attended mass daily and campaigned for children affected by bullying and the homeless.

The computer fan taught himself programming and spread his faith using technical means - for example through a digital exhibition about miracles. His canonization was originally planned for April, but was postponed after the death of Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis.

Acutis had already been beatified in 2020. The reason for this was the alleged miraculous healing of a Brazilian boy suffering from pancreatic disease through his posthumous intercession.

After a second miracle was attested to him, Pope Francis approved Acutis' canonization at the beginning of the year. The second miracle involved the healing of a seriously injured woman in 2022, whose mother had prayed at the boy's grave.

Bishop of Assisi: "The world needs positive role models"

The Bishop of Assisi, Domenico Sorrentino, called on young people on Friday to follow Acutis' example. The world today "needs more than ever positive role models, exemplary life stories that can help our young people not to be guided by discouraging images, violent role models and fleeting fads," he explained in a statement published by the diocese.

Acutis' gift, in the view of his mother Antonia Salzano, was to recognize that "every person is unique". "As Carlo used to say: every person is an original and not a copy."