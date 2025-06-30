  1. Residential Customers
Published on the darknet Cyber attack on Radix Foundation - federal administration data stolen

SDA

30.6.2025 - 10:01

The Radix Foundation, which is active in health promotion and whose clients include various federal administrative units, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack. (Archive image)
The Radix Foundation, which is active in health promotion and whose clients include various federal administrative units, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack. (Archive image)
Keystone

The Radix Foundation was the victim of a ransomware attack. Its customers include various federal administrative units. The data was published on the darknet.

Keystone-SDA

30.06.2025, 10:01

30.06.2025, 10:11

The Radix Foundation, which is active in health promotion and whose clients include various federal administrative units, has fallen victim to a ransomware attack. The attackers published the stolen data on the darknet, as the Confederation announced on Monday.

This was after the latter had been stolen and encrypted. Following an initial analysis of the situation, the foundation informed the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOCBS), it said on Monday. Radix's customers include various administrative units of the Federal Administration.

The Bacs added that it was currently clarifying which offices and data were specifically affected. The attackers did not have access to the systems of the Federal Administration at any time, as the Radix Foundation does not have direct access to the systems of the Federal Administration.

