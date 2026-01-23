The cyberattack on Liechtenstein’s registry of beneficial owners was carried out with a high level of technical sophistication. The Principality of Liechtenstein announced this on Tuesday.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the initial findings of the investigation indicate that the directory was the sole target of the attack. The attack was described as technically sophisticated and targeted a highly complex infrastructure. For security reasons, additional sensitive data has been taken offline for the time being.

It remains unclear who is responsible for stealing 31,000 copies of data from companies, foundations, and trusts. The data breach involves the names of the legal entities as well as the names, dates of birth, nationalities, and countries of residence of the beneficial owners.

Addresses and phone numbers, as well as financial data such as revenue, assets, or dividends, were not affected by the data breach, according to the statement.