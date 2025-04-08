Brack asked its customers to change their password on Monday. Gemini @blue News

Brack.ch may have been the victim of a cyberattack that could have affected the data of over two million users. Are you one of them? We'll show you step by step how to get clarity.

Martin Abgottspon

The Swiss online retailer Brack.ch informed its customers by email on Monday. This was prompted by a tip circulating on the internet about a possible theft of user data on various online platforms(blue News reported).

In a hacker forum, there is talk of an alleged data theft from over 2.4 million people. It is not yet clear whether this information is actually true.

When asked by blue News, Brack.ch confirmed that it was aware of the allegations circulating. The problem with such reports: They are difficult to verify independently - often this would require a payment to the alleged hackers. Lukas Keller, media spokesperson for Brack.ch, says: "Our IT experts are looking into the matter and are currently investigating whether there is any truth to the allegations."

While Brack.ch is now investigating the incidents, many users are wondering how to find out whether they are affected and what they can do. So here are a few tips.

Check official channels

The first and most important step: Pay attention to direct communication from Brack.ch. Check the email inbox you use for your Brack.ch account and be sure to check the spam folder. Reputable companies inform affected customers directly as soon as they have reliable information. Also visit the official Brack.ch website and keep an eye out for press releases, banners or FAQ sections on the security incident. This will give you reliable first-hand information.

Change passwords

It's best to change the password for your Brack account anyway. Use a strong, unique password that you don't use anywhere else. If you use the same or a similar password for other services, change it there too. Cyber criminals often try to try out captured access data on other platforms. A password manager helps you to keep track of secure, individual passwords.



Keep an eye on your account

Become a detective on your own behalf. Check your Brack.ch account for unusual orders or changes to your personal data. But also take a critical look at your bank statements and credit card statements as well as the activity in your e-mail inbox. Report any suspicious transactions or unusual login attempts to the provider immediately.

Beware of phishing traps

Once such incidents become known, the risk of phishing attacks increases dramatically. Be suspicious of e-mails or messages that purport to come from Brack.ch and ask you to enter passwords, personal data or payment information. Do not click on links or attachments in such messages. Brack.ch will never ask you for your password by e-mail. If in doubt, contact customer service via the official website, not via the contact details provided in the email.

Use the leak checker

Websites such as "Have I Been Pwned?" collect data from known security breaches. You can enter your email address there and check whether it has already appeared in previous, known data leaks. But beware: it often takes weeks or months for data from a current incident - if data becomes public at all - to end up in such databases. A negative result there shortly after the Brack.ch incident becomes known is therefore not an all-clear for you in this specific case.

Activate two-factor authentication

Wherever possible, you should activate two-factor authentication. This is also possible in your Brack account. In addition to your password, you will need a second code (usually via app or text message) to log in. This increases security considerably, even if your password has been compromised.