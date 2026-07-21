Cybercriminals have stolen technical data from a Stadler supplier and are demanding a ransom of 10 million Swiss francs from the Thurgau-based train manufacturer. The company refuses to pay and has filed a criminal complaint. Security-related data was not compromised.

"We cannot be blackmailed" Cyberattack on Stadler Rail – Hackers Demand 10 Million

Here's what it's all about The Russian-speaking hacker group Everest attacked a data exchange platform operated by Stadler.

Technical information from a supplier was stolen.

Stadler refuses to pay and calls in the Thurgau cantonal police. Summary created with

The Swiss train manufacturer Stadler has been the target of a cyberattack. In mid-July, a Russian-speaking hacker group gained access to one of the company's data-sharing platforms.

According to Stadler, the attackers stole technical data from a supplier. They are now demanding a ransom of 10 million Swiss francs.

Stadler emphasizes that the company itself has not lost any data. Information regarding the rail vehicles in operation worldwide has also not been affected.

Stadler Refuses to Pay

The stolen documents are not security-related. There is also no impact on production. Operations are continuing as usual.

The train manufacturer refuses to comply with the hackers' demands. The company states that it will not pay a ransom under any circumstances.

Stadler has therefore filed a criminal complaint with the Thurgau cantonal police. The hacker group Everest is believed to be behind the attack.