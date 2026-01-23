Following a cyberattack on the SharePoint servers operated by the Federal Office for Information Technology and Telecommunications (BIT), access via the Internet has been blocked for individuals outside the federal government. Approximately 200 accounts were compromised in the incident.

Following a cyberattack on the federal government's SharePoint servers, the government says there are no signs of a data breach. (Stock photo)

The BIT further stated on Tuesday that there are no indications so far that data has been compromised. Analysis is currently underway. As a precautionary measure, the BIT is currently reinstalling the affected SharePoint servers.

To protect operators of critical infrastructure in Switzerland, the BIT states that it has proactively shared all relevant technical indicators regarding the cyberattack with these operators via the BACS platform.