A cyclist crashed into the streetcar tracks in Riehen and was fatally injured in the fall. (symbolic image) Keystone

A cyclist suffered a fatal accident in Riehen BS on Saturday morning. She fell while crossing the streetcar tracks, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the findings of the traffic police, the 76-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries in the fall. The ambulance took her to the emergency ward of the university hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries there.