Riehen BS Cyclist falls and dies while crossing streetcar tracks

SDA

4.5.2025 - 11:50

A cyclist crashed into the streetcar tracks in Riehen and was fatally injured in the fall. (symbolic image)
A cyclist crashed into the streetcar tracks in Riehen and was fatally injured in the fall. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A cyclist suffered a fatal accident in Riehen BS on Saturday morning. She fell while crossing the streetcar tracks, according to the Basel-Stadt cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA

04.05.2025, 11:50

04.05.2025, 11:56

According to the findings of the traffic police, the 76-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries in the fall. The ambulance took her to the emergency ward of the university hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries there.

