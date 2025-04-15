The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. sda

A cyclist died in an accident on Monday afternoon. An investigation has now been launched.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Müntschemier in the Bernese Seeland region, a cyclist died in an accident on Monday afternoon at around 3.20 pm. Despite immediate rescue measures, he died at the scene of the accident.

The man was coming from Kerzers in the direction of Ins when he crashed for reasons still to be clarified. The Bernese cantonal police announced on Tuesday that a medical problem is currently in the foreground.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Fribourg. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.