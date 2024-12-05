Without lights and at high speed, a cyclist killed a pedestrian. (symbolic image) Imago

A cyclist collides with a pedestrian on an unlit footpath and cycle path, who then dies in hospital. He has now been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Gabriela Beck

The Freiburg district court has sentenced a cyclist to a suspended sentence of one year and nine months for driving a 56-year-old pedestrian to death in the dark. He was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, as a court spokesperson announced on Thursday. The crime took place in Kirchzarten in June 2023.

According to the verdict, the 23-year-old was riding his bicycle on an unlit footpath and cycle path when he collided with the pedestrian. As a result, the pedestrian was thrown to the ground. His injuries were so severe that he died in hospital. The 23-year-old had been driving without lights and at high speed.