Police officers at the scene of the accident in Benken, ZH, on Wednesday evening. Photo: Kantonspolizei Zürich

A 63-year-old cyclist was seriously injured Wednesday evening in Benken, ZH, after colliding with a passenger car. The exact circumstances of the accident have yet to be determined.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Zurich Cantonal Police, a 63-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday evening in Benken, Zurich, in a collision with a passenger car.

After receiving initial medical treatment, the man was flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter.

The cyclist was attempting to turn left at an intersection when, for reasons that are still unclear, a collision occurred with a passenger car.

The 76-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision. Show more

According to the Zurich Cantonal Police, a 63-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Wednesday evening in Benken, Zurich, in a collision with a passenger car. After receiving initial medical treatment, the man had to be airlifted to a hospital by rescue helicopter, the cantonal police reported late Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Schulstrasse in the town. The cyclist was attempting to turn left at the intersection with Süchstrasse when, for reasons that are still unclear, a collision occurred with a passenger car. The cyclist sustained serious injuries as a result of the violent impact. The 76-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

The exact circumstances of the accident are currently unclear and are being investigated by the Zurich Cantonal Police in cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office, the police added. Due to the incident, Süchstrasse had to be closed to all traffic until approximately 11:00 p.m.

Bei einer Kollision zwischen einem Personenwagen und einem Velofahrer hat sich am Mittwochabend (17.06.2026) in Benken der Zweiradfahrer schwere Verletzungen zugezogen.https://t.co/SMjI8uPI9i pic.twitter.com/TwRvdL004z — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) June 17, 2026

In addition to the Zurich Cantonal Police, an ambulance with an emergency physician from the Schaffhausen Emergency Medical Service, the traffic unit of the Weinland Fire Department, a REGA rescue helicopter, the responsible district attorney, and a private towing company were on the scene.