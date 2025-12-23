A Czech man received slightly less pension due to a rounding error. He took legal action against this. dpa (Symbolbild)

A senior citizen fights for the equivalent of four centimes - and wins. The ruling from Brno could mean more money not only for him, but also for other Czech pensioners.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Czech Republic, a pensioner has gone to court because he received a pension of 263 instead of 264 crowns.

This corresponds to a difference of around four centimes.

The court ruled in favor of the man. There had been a rounding error.

The pension insurance company was legally obliged to round up in the man's favor. Show more

The man did not accept that he had only received 263 instead of 264 crowns a month more after a pension increase. That is a difference of around four centimes. The Supreme Administrative Court in Brno has now ruled in the plaintiff's favor and accused the pension insurance company of a calculation error.

Judges see rounding error

According to the ruling, the pension insurance company had only taken into account the first and second decimal places in the 2.3 percent increase and simply cut off all other decimal places.

The judges argued that, according to the law, the amount must always be rounded up to the next whole number in favor of the pension recipient.

The pension insurance company must now pay the plaintiff's legal fees of around 5070 crowns (approx. 195 francs). No further appeals can be lodged against the decision. According to the court, the ruling is also likely to have an impact on other similar cases.