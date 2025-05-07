Georgia Gardner and her partner Josh Fishlock hug their dachshund Valerie tightly. Ruby Stewart/The Advertiser via AP/Keystone

For more than a year, dwarf dachshund Valerie has been struggling alone through the undergrowth of Australia's Kangaroo Island. Rescuers speak of a miracle. Tears flow when she is reunited with her owners.

And contrary to what one might expect, the dog lady is eating her fill.

It is speculated that the little dachshund was feeding on roadkill and the droppings of wild animals.

Her owners had been on vacation on the island. They were fishing when Valerie escaped from a small enclosure. Show more

A female dwarf dachshund has been reunited with her owners after 18 months alone on Australia's Kangaroo Island. The animal apparently coped well with the situation and put on a lot of weight.

When she disappeared, Valerie, who was now almost three years old and had been missing for about half her life, had four kilograms on her ribs. When she fell into a trap on April 25, 529 days later, she weighed around seven kilograms. It is speculated that the little dachshund was feasting on roadkill and the remains of wild animals.

"I just burst into tears"

Owner Georgia Gardner reported in a statement on Wednesday that her dog ran straight into her arms without hesitation when the non-profit organization Kangala Wildlife Rescue reunited the duo on the island off the coast of the state of South Australia for the first time since November 2023. "She ran straight at me - I just burst into tears," Gardner said. "She was wagging her tail, making her little happy noises and wriggling with joy. I held her and cried."

Gardner and her partner, Josh Fishlock, had been vacationing on the island. They were fishing when Valerie escaped from a small enclosure. The couple searched frantically but eventually had to return to the mainland. In March, volunteers from Kangala Wildlife Rescue spotted the striking addition to the Australian fauna.

Valerie was doing well on the island on her own. Georgia Gardner via AP/Keystone

Volunteers spent 1000 hours looking for her

Volunteers spent an estimated 1000 hours searching a huge area for the animal. After seeing footage of Valerie sniffing a trap in April, he was amazed at how small the dachshund was, said Jared Karran, the director of the organization that specializes in wildlife rescue. "If it was a miracle that she survived, given her size, it's just incredible that she was able to survive and thrive out there," Karran said.

After the odyssey, Valerie still has another journey ahead of her: The return trip with Gardner and Fishlock to her hometown of Albury in the state of New South Wales. Given Valerie's remarkable condition on her reappearance, she will continue to be fed raw food, Gardner said. In Albury, she will also be reunited with her cat Lucy and Australian Cattle Dog Mason. And then she will also meet someone new: Dorothy the dachshund, who the couple acquired after Valerie's disappearance.