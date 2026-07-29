Temperature records were broken in several locations across Switzerland on Wednesday. In Engelberg (OW), the temperature reached 29.1 degrees, surpassing the highest temperature ever recorded on July 29 by more than two degrees.

People are swimming in the Rhine near Basel. Temperature records were broken in several locations across Switzerland on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported this on its website on Wednesday. The previous record was 26.7 degrees and dated back to 1979. Among other places, the record was also broken in St. Gallen, where the thermometer climbed to 28.6 degrees. The previous record there was 26.9 degrees, set in 1990.

In western Switzerland, for example, a new daily record of 33.5 degrees was set in Payerne, VD. The previous record was 32 degrees and was recorded in 1979.

According to forecasts, the current heat wave will reach its peak on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 34 to 38 degrees locally. Starting in the afternoon, strong gusts of wind—but no rain—will follow instead of the usual thunder and lightning, as Meteoschweiz further noted. This is what is known as a “dry squall front.”