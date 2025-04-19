Clean-up work begins in the Piedmont region with the capital Turin. Bild: Keystone

A little relief in northern Italy after the heavy storms. However, further rainfall is expected in several regions such as Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.

In the north of Italy, the situation has eased somewhat after the storms of the past few days. In Turin, a city of 850,000 inhabitants and the capital of the Piedmont region, all bridges over the River Po have been reopened. However, Italy's longest river is still carrying much more water than normal at this time of year. In several regions, such as Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy, further rainfall is expected, leading to fears of further flooding.

There are still disruptions in the mountain regions in particular. According to the energy companies, 2,500 households in the Aosta Valley are still cut off from the power supply. Other areas were also still without electricity.

Millions in damage after heavy rainfall

In many towns, people are now busy cleaning up. In some places, there is still water in the streets. Elsewhere, streets and houses have to be cleared of silt and mud. Trees have also been uprooted by the enormous winds in some places. Many cars were also damaged. The damage is estimated to be in the millions.

At least three people have lost their lives in the past few days. A particularly tragic accident occurred in the town of Valdagno, where a car plunged through a hole in a bridge into a stream. The vehicle, carrying two men aged 64 and 21 - father and son - was swept away by the water. The bodies were then discovered several kilometers down the valley.