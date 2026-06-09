Oak processionary moths are spreading in Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

The oak processionary moth is spreading more widely in Switzerland than ever before. For the first time, a forest covering several hectares has been infested. The caterpillars are not only a problem for trees, but can also trigger allergic reactions in humans and animals.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The oak processionary moth continues to spread in Switzerland, and for the first time an entire forest covering several hectares has been infested.

The caterpillars produce poisonous stinging hairs that can cause skin irritation, eye problems and breathing difficulties.

Experts suspect that the rising temperatures are encouraging the spread of the heat-loving pest. Show more

The oak processionary moth is on the advance in Switzerland. According to experts, an entire forest has been infested for the first time. The caterpillar hairs can trigger allergies in humans and animals.

The Swiss Forest Protection Agency has received significantly more reports of the pest in recent weeks than in previous years, as reported by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) on Tuesday.

Until now, it was mainly sunny oak trees in urban areas and on forest edges in the Lake Geneva region, Valais and the southern side of the Alps that were affected. At the beginning of June 2026, however, an infestation was registered for the first time in the canton of Schaffhausen, covering several hectares in an oak forest.

Health risk

The caterpillars with the scientific name Thaumetopoea processionea pose a health risk. From the end of May, they form thousands of tiny stinging hairs that contain the protein thaumetopoein. On contact, they can trigger allergic reactions in humans and animals such as skin irritation, reddening of the eyes or breathing difficulties.

The caterpillars live in groups and withdraw into dense webs on trunks and branches during the day. The stinging hairs remain poisonous even in old nests for several years and pose a danger. During mass reproduction, the caterpillars can also completely defoliate their host trees.

The oak processionary moth is a thermophilic species. Forest Protection Switzerland suspects that the increasing spread is linked to rising temperatures as a result of climate change.

The specialist agency recommends that oak stands in heavily frequented places such as forest playgrounds or fitness trails should be carefully examined. In residential areas, specialized companies should remove the nests. In forests, affected areas can be cordoned off.