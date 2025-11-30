The police are using this picture to search for the fugitive criminal. Polizeipräsidium Konstanz

A 20-year-old patient has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance - just a few kilometers from the Swiss border. The police urgently warn against contact with the man.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old patient classified as dangerous has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance.

The police are warning of the man's possible aggressiveness and urgently advise against contact attempts.

Despite a manhunt, the search for the fugitive has so far been unsuccessful. Show more

A dangerous patient has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance (Baden-Württemberg) close to the border with Switzerland. "It cannot currently be ruled out that the wanted man is in a state of mental distress and will act aggressively on contact," warned the police in a statement. They also advise against approaching the man.

The 20-year-old Montassar D. was detained for a crime of "considerable significance", a police spokesperson told the German newspaper "Bild". The nature of the crime is not known.

According to the police, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A search of the center and a manhunt have so far been unsuccessful. However, the police only issued the warning on Sunday shortly after 1pm.

The fugitive is described as follows: 187 centimetres tall, slim build, thin moustache and short black curly hair. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black vest, black trousers, a green sweater, blue shoes and a black cap.