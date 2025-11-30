  1. Residential Customers
Police warn the public Dangerous criminal escapes from psychiatric ward near Swiss border

Dominik Müller

30.11.2025

The police are using this picture to search for the fugitive criminal.
Polizeipräsidium Konstanz

A 20-year-old patient has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance - just a few kilometers from the Swiss border. The police urgently warn against contact with the man.

30.11.2025, 15:36

30.11.2025, 15:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 20-year-old patient classified as dangerous has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance.
  • The police are warning of the man's possible aggressiveness and urgently advise against contact attempts.
  • Despite a manhunt, the search for the fugitive has so far been unsuccessful.
Show more

A dangerous patient has escaped from the Reichenau psychiatric ward near Constance (Baden-Württemberg) close to the border with Switzerland. "It cannot currently be ruled out that the wanted man is in a state of mental distress and will act aggressively on contact," warned the police in a statement. They also advise against approaching the man.

The 20-year-old Montassar D. was detained for a crime of "considerable significance", a police spokesperson told the German newspaper "Bild". The nature of the crime is not known.

According to the police, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A search of the center and a manhunt have so far been unsuccessful. However, the police only issued the warning on Sunday shortly after 1pm.

The fugitive is described as follows: 187 centimetres tall, slim build, thin moustache and short black curly hair. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black vest, black trousers, a green sweater, blue shoes and a black cap.