Their stings are painful and can trigger strong reactions in sensitive people. Droits réservés: J. Casevitz-Weulersse

It is barely visible - and yet could cause massive damage. An invasive ant species is spreading in the south of France, bringing it geographically closer to Switzerland. Experts warn of the consequences for nature and humans.

Valérie Passello

No time? blue News summarizes for you The invasive "electric ant" was recently detected in the south of France and could also reach Switzerland.

The species threatens local ecosystems as it multiplies rapidly and displaces native species.

Their stings are painful and can trigger strong reactions in sensitive people. Show more

The threat is small - in the truest sense of the word. The ant species Wasmannia auropunctata measures just a few millimetres, but is considered one of the most aggressive invasive species in the world. As reported by the western Swiss editorial team of blue News, several occurrences were recently discovered in the south of France - just a few hundred kilometers from the Swiss border.

The so-called "electric ant" originally comes from South America. It was probably introduced to Europe via the international plant trade. Once established, it spreads quickly. According to Lausanne biologist Daniel Cherix, it forms so-called super-colonies with numerous queens and workers.

The problem lies less in the individual ant than in its organization. The animals form networks, breed aphids and change entire habitats as a result. "They promote diseases and displace native species," Cherix explains to blue News.

A myriad of electric ants attack a hand. Droits réservés: J. Casevitz-Weulersse

In addition, the species does not build a classic nest. Instead, they disperse in small units, for example in plant debris on the ground. This makes them particularly difficult to control.

First findings in France

As reported by "Le Monde" and others, three so-called infestations have been identified in the Var department. The authorities have reacted and are using insecticides to prevent further spread.

Such measures are crucial, because once the ant has established itself, it is almost impossible to eradicate. This is shown by experience from other regions of the world.

For humans, the ant is particularly unpleasant because of its sting. Unlike many native species, it does not bite, but stings with a fine stinger.

The result is pain which, according to experts, is much more intense than with native ants. "If several animals sting at the same time, it stays in your memory," says Cherix.

Switzerland spared so far - for now

The species has not yet been officially detected in Switzerland. However, this does not mean that it does not already occur unnoticed. "They are often only discovered once they have become established," explains the biologist.

The worker is 1.5 mm in size. Droits réservés: J. Casevitz-Weulersse

Another example of successful spread is the invasive Tapinoma magnum ant, which is now found in several regions of Switzerland and has caused problems locally.

Vigilance required

Experts therefore advise caution. Anyone who observes unusual ants or notices unusually strong reactions to stings should forward samples to specialized bodies, such as the Natural History Museum in Lausanne.

Because one thing is clear: the earlier invasive species are identified, the greater the chances of stopping their spread.