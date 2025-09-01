  1. Residential Customers
Espionage attacks possible Dangerous WhatsApp gap - users must act now

Sven Ziegler

1.9.2025

Anyone who uses WhatsApp must act now. (Symbolic image=
Zacharie Scheurer/dpa

Security researchers are warning of a dangerous vulnerability in WhatsApp on Apple devices. Attackers can access data without user intervention. Meta urgently recommends an update.

01.09.2025, 13:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A vulnerability in WhatsApp for iOS and macOS allows so-called zero-click attacks.
  • Hackers can use manipulated image files to gain access to confidential data.
  • Affected users should update their devices to the latest version immediately.
WhatsApp users on Apple devices are currently affected by a serious security vulnerability. According to the WhatsApp development team, attackers can access iPhones, iPads and Macs through a bug in the app version prior to v2.25.21.73 - without the victims themselves clicking on or opening anything.

The vulnerability, known as CVE-2025-55177, enables so-called zero-click exploits. All it takes is for a manipulated file to be processed via message synchronization.

In combination with another Apple vulnerability, the risk increases considerably. Among other things, the "Image I/O" library is affected, which can be misused when processing image files.

Which devices are affected?

According to Meta, the vulnerabilities could already have been actively exploited. Hackers would be able to access personal chats, photos or other confidential information from affected devices. Older app versions are particularly at risk.

What you need to do now

Users should therefore update their devices immediately - WhatsApp as well as iOS, iPadOS and macOS. "The vulnerability can only be closed with a complete update," warn the security experts.

