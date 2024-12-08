Actor Daniel Craig during the German premiere of the James Bond film "Spectre". Jörg Carstensen/KEYSTONE

The role of secret agent 007 drained him, confesses Daniel Craig in an interview. The star can currently be seen in the movie "Queer". In it, he also appears in sex scenes with a man.

Gabriela Beck

Actor Daniel Craig has always needed long breaks after filming his "James Bond" films. "I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond that it took me six months to recover emotionally," the 56-year-old Brit told the Sunday Times newspaper. Craig played the legendary secret agent five times.

"I always had the attitude that life has to come first, and when work came first for a while, it drained me," said the actor.

When he started with Bond, he thought he had to take on other roles as well. "I became a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their movies. Unbelievable." Actors who have been unemployed for a longer period of time would accept all kinds of job offers. But he didn't do that. He felt too empty.

What Craig says about the search for his successor

Craig said that he always maintained that he was not interested in the debate about his successor as Bond. "But I do care - a lot," he said, partly because he really likes producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. "But it's not my decision or my problem. I wish them luck."

Craig can currently be seen in theaters with "Queer". The film by Luca Guadagnino is about the love between two men. Craig also appears in sex scenes with a man.