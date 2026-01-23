The French food company Danone exceeded analysts' expectations in the second quarter thanks to strong demand for high-protein dairy products and medical nutrition.

After a difficult start to the year marked by recalls of infant formula in Europe, growth regained momentum. Nestlé's competitor confirmed its annual targets.

On an organic basis—that is, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects—Danone grew by 4.2 percent from April to June, exceeding analysts’ expectations. This growth was driven by both higher sales volumes (+1.9 percent) and price increases (+2.3 percent). Reported quarterly revenue rose 4.4 percent to 7.21 billion euros. In the first half of the year, revenue increased by 1.4 percent to 13.93 billion euros, with organic growth of 3.5 percent.

Profits Rise by Double Digits

Net income rose 13 percent to 1.18 billion euros. According to the company, Danone was able to largely offset the higher transportation and packaging costs thanks to productivity gains.

High-protein yogurts, medical nutrition products, and the Evian and Volvic water brands were particularly in demand. In the U.S., Danone continues to face competitive pressure in the high-protein dairy products segment, but according to the company and analysts, the situation is gradually improving. The infant formula business is also gradually recovering following the extensive recalls at the beginning of the year.

Danone continues to target organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent for 2026. Operating profit is expected to grow at a faster rate than revenue. Chief Financial Officer Juergen Esser also announced that, following several acquisitions this year, the company is considering further acquisitions in the health and nutrition sectors.