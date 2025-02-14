Have you ever witnessed a volcanic eruption live and felt the lava flowing down close enough to touch? This is possible in the Italian city of Catania. Brave tourists dare to experience it.

Nicole Agostini

Mount Etna has continued to spew lava and ash since its eruption on February 8, 2025.

The volcano on the Italian island of Sicily is one of the highest of its kind on the European mainland.

In 2013, UNESCO declared the volcano and its surroundings a World Heritage Site.

The volcano is a major tourist attraction. Show more

It is hot and crackling. Just in time for Valentine's Day, on February 14, 2025, a crowd gathered at the foot of the spitting volcano Etna in Sicily. The tourists were able to experience first-hand how the lava flows down the mountain. They enjoy it, pose and take pictures in front of the hot flowing lava.

In the video, you can experience the unique spectacle and, above all, hear how it really crackles.

