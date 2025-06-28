Daredevils race down a slope at the office chair world championship in Olten - Gallery The daredevil pilots plunged down the Mühlegasse in their office chairs at the World Championships in Olten. Image: Keystone This competitor is on the move with a certain elegance on her speeding office chair. Image: Keystone The World Championships were not without mishaps. According to the organizers, there have been no major injuries so far. Image: Keystone A broken pilot lands in the barrier. Image: Keystone Daredevils race down a slope at the office chair world championship in Olten - Gallery The daredevil pilots plunged down the Mühlegasse in their office chairs at the World Championships in Olten. Image: Keystone This competitor is on the move with a certain elegance on her speeding office chair. Image: Keystone The World Championships were not without mishaps. According to the organizers, there have been no major injuries so far. Image: Keystone A broken pilot lands in the barrier. Image: Keystone

Around 20 daredevils raced down a steep slope in Olten on Saturday at the office chair racing world championships - on their office chairs. The office chair pilots reached breakneck speeds on the 180-metre-long race track.

Around 20 daredevil pilots took part in the office chair racing world championship in Olten on Saturday.

The participants were mainly from Switzerland.

The office chair pilots reached breakneck speeds on the 180-metre-long race track. Show more

"Formula 1 is a child's birthday party compared to this," one participant told the Keystone-SDA news agency after the race. Another, who traveled from Saxony (Germany) for the race, revealed his recipe for success: "I train every day at work."

The participants in the World Championships were mainly from Switzerland. "But we invented the race, so we might as well call it the World Championships," Lee Aspinall, inventor and co-organizer of the event, told Keystone-SDA

Accident insurance is compulsory

The rules of the game are simple: the entire race route must be covered on an office chair. There are two categories: Standard and Kamikaze. In the standard category, standard office chairs were used; for the kamikaze category, they could be modified as desired.

The start was on a three-meter ramp, followed by a descent down Olten's Mühlegasse. Accident insurance is compulsory here. As is a helmet. There were repeated crashes during the race. But there have never been any serious injuries, said Aspinall. Just grazes and bruises.

The idea was born in the office

The idea for such a race originated - how could it be otherwise - in an office. In the office where Aspinall worked at the time, the meeting room was not located directly next to the offices. You had to take your office chair with you to meetings. "At some point, we started racing against each other on the way to meetings," explained the inventor of the office chair race. The race was held for the first time 25 years ago.