Palantir has built a reputation over the years as a company that can find patterns in large amounts of data. (archive image) Keystone

The business of data analysis company Palantir, known for its cooperation with US security authorities, grew rapidly again in the past quarter. The AI company increased its turnover by 85% year-on-year to 1.6 billion US dollars.

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Palantir specializes in the evaluation of large amounts of data and supplies software that is used to analyse intelligence and military information, among other things. The company raised its forecast for the year as a whole.

The current growth is mainly coming from the US business. At 1.28 billion dollars, revenue in the domestic market in the last quarter was a good twice as high as in the previous year. Business with government agencies grew by 84 percent to 687 million dollars. Palantir software is used by the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon, among others. Business with companies in the USA rose by 133 percent to 595 million dollars.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp said in a conference call with analysts that demand in the USA is currently so high that the company cannot keep up.