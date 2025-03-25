Abächerli Media AG is bankrupt. Screenshot Google Maps

Abächerli Media AG from Sarnen is insolvent - a serious IT error and a tough market drove the company into bankruptcy. 30 employees lose their jobs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a massive loss of data by an IT service provider, Abächerli Media AG is insolvent.

The damage amounts to over 750,000 Swiss francs, and the insurance only covered a fraction of this.

Declining sales and termination by the bank led to bankruptcy. Show more

The long-established Abächerli Media AG from Sarnen (OW) is insolvent - around 30 employees lose their jobs. Particularly explosive: the insolvency was triggered by a serious error by an external IT service provider that brought the company to its knees.

As the print shop reports on its website, all data, applications and backups on the servers were deleted due to an error in June 2022. "Our company was completely without an ERP system for around ten weeks as a result," says the statement from the Board of Directors and management. During this time, it was practically impossible to continue operations. The entire IT system had to be rebuilt - a feat of strength with serious economic consequences.

The estimated loss amounts to over 750,000 Swiss francs. However, the liability insurance of the external IT partner only covered a fraction of this. There was no full recovery - with long-term consequences: The company, which was founded in 1956, is now facing economic collapse.

Turnover plummeted in 2024

According to the Luzerner Zeitung, the IT company in question only found out about the public accusations following a media inquiry. The owner initially signaled a willingness to talk, but then stated that he did not wish to comment. For him, the case was closed.

But it was not only the IT disaster that caused the company to falter. Like many companies in the printing industry, Abächerli Media AG had been exposed to a declining market for some time. According to the company, it was still holding its own better than many of its competitors until mid-2024. But after that, sales plummeted. Countermeasures were unable to stabilize the situation decisively. Finally, on March 7, 2025, the company's bank terminated all contracts. The result: acute insolvency.

The Board of Directors was forced to deposit the balance sheet and file for bankruptcy.