A family vacation in Morocco ended in financial shock for a British family: Excessive TikTok streaming abroad resulted in a mobile bill of the equivalent of over 45,000 francs.

What began as a relaxed family vacation in Marrakech turned into a financial nightmare for a British family. After the trip, they suddenly received mobile bills totaling around 42,000 pounds, the equivalent of more than 45,000 francs. The reason: hours of TikTok streaming abroad without a cost limit.

As the father of the family told the British media, he initially received a bill for around 22,000 pounds. He initially assumed it was a technical error or a hacker attack, as the sum seemed completely unrealistic. It was only after returning to the UK that he received a second bill for around 20,000 pounds - and thus the explanation for the extreme costs.

According to the bill, his daughter had spent several hours watching videos on TikTok while on vacation. The total usage is said to have amounted to around eight hours. As the smartphone dialed into a foreign mobile network outside of Europe, enormous roaming charges were incurred. According to the invoices, the costs amounted to more than 5,000 pounds per hour of use.

Contract clause was decisive

The decisive factor was a contractual clause in the father's business subscription. The contract, which was concluded via an electronics retailer and provided by the mobile phone provider, apparently contained an opt-out for data cost limits outside of Europe. This allowed the charges to accumulate unchecked, without an automatic block or warning limit.

The entrepreneur concerned criticized in particular the lack of information about the escalating costs. He had tried to contact customer service several times, but had not received a quick solution. The situation had put considerable pressure on him and his small business for weeks, as such a sum could threaten the existence of the company.

After complaints and an internal review, the retailer and the provider finally decided to waive the entire fees. The case was reportedly classified as exceptional, in particular due to the contract design and the amount of costs incurred.