Police operation in Selm on September 5: a 96-year-old shot at his daughter. KEYSTONE

A 96-year-old man shoots his daughter four times in Germany. Initial indications suggest that he wanted to defend himself against a move to a nursing home.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Selm, Germany, a 96-year-old man shot his 53-year-old daughter four times on September 5.

The daughter apparently wanted to take her father to a nursing home. She was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The pensioner, who has a firearms license, was arrested and is to be examined by a psychiatrist. Show more

A 96-year-old man in Germany fired four shots at his 53-year-old daughter, seriously injuring her. There are indications of a dispute over whether the elderly senior should go into a nursing home.

This was announced by Dortmund public prosecutor Maribel Andersson at the request of the DPA news agency in Düsseldorf. The incident took place yesterday, Thursday, in Selm in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The man had been in possession of a gun license - three of his four shots had hit the daughter, with two shots through the thigh and one grazing shot to the shoulder. The 53-year-old had already undergone surgery and would be questioned shortly, said the public prosecutor. There was no danger to life.

Special squad was deployed

The daughter was able to escape to neighbors, who alerted the police and emergency services. A special task force (SEK) was posted outside the house for an hour and a half until the man could be persuaded to come out voluntarily.

A psychiatric expert is now to examine whether the 96-year-old is fully competent. In this case, she will apply for an arrest warrant for attempted murder, the public prosecutor explained. Otherwise, it would be a matter of placement in a psychiatric ward if the man is classified as dangerous.

dpa