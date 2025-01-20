WEF Crystal Award David Beckham accepted the WEF Crystal Award in Davos on Monday evening. The ex-football star and Unicef ambassador was honored for his commitment to improving the living conditions of children. Image: Keystone/Michael Buholzer Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and co-founder of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship (l.), presents the Crystal Award to Riken Yamamoto. The Japanese architect received the award for his work in relation to sustainability and his design philosophy. Image: KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer Diane von Fürstenberg, Belgian-American fashion designer and creator of the wrap dress, received an award for her commitment to women's rights. She is a leading voice in the movement for gender equality, according to the WEF jury. Image: KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer WEF Crystal Award David Beckham accepted the WEF Crystal Award in Davos on Monday evening. The ex-football star and Unicef ambassador was honored for his commitment to improving the living conditions of children. Image: Keystone/Michael Buholzer Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and co-founder of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship (l.), presents the Crystal Award to Riken Yamamoto. The Japanese architect received the award for his work in relation to sustainability and his design philosophy. Image: KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer Diane von Fürstenberg, Belgian-American fashion designer and creator of the wrap dress, received an award for her commitment to women's rights. She is a leading voice in the movement for gender equality, according to the WEF jury. Image: KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer

On Monday evening, the WEF presented ex-football star and Unicef ambassador David Beckham, architect Riken Yamamoto and fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg with the Crystal Award. They would change society for the better, the forum announced.

Beckham was honored with the Crystal Award 2025 for his humanitarian work and his commitment to improving the living conditions of children, it was announced at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday evening.

As an ambassador for the children's charity Unicef, he has made numerous trips to crisis regions over the past twenty years and raised awareness of the needs of children there. This has shown him how important it is to listen to children and fight for their future, said the 49-year-old Beckham at the award ceremony in Davos.

Hilde Schwab, who presented the award, also highlighted his commitment to fighting malaria. As a founding member of a charity organization, Beckham led the award-winning "Malaria must die" campaign in 2018. This reached one billion people and called for action.

Circle architect honored

Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto received the award for his work on sustainability and his design philosophy. According to the WEF, this has a significant impact on improving life and preserving the environment.

Yamamoto was already honored with the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2024. In German-speaking countries, the 79-year-old is best known for his building "The Circle" at Zurich Airport, behind whose sloping façade there are stores and a park. Other buildings are mainly located in China, Korea and Japan. Yamamoto, who is from Japan, said in Davos that he wanted to share the Crystal Award with his home country. This community there has always supported his family.

Award for women's rights

The Belgian-American fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg also received an award for her commitment to women's rights. As the creator of the iconic wrap dress, she has always championed the independence and strength of women and is a leading voice in the movement for gender equality, according to the WEF.

Her work outside of the fashion world was also recognized. With the annual DVF Awards, she promotes strong women who stand up for others. She appealed to those present at the Davos Congress to do good every day.