Day schools are more popular with parents in French-speaking Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

Parents in French-speaking areas of Switzerland prefer all-day childcare much more than parents in German-speaking Switzerland. This was revealed in a study published on Tuesday by the Swiss Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Parents in French-speaking Switzerland are more likely to support compulsory services such as school lunches. The Swiss Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences (SAGW) reported that they place significantly greater value on holistic offers that include both school and extracurricular activities.

Parents here prefer facilities that offer sports and cultural programs and enable a seamless transition between care and leisure activities. For parents in German-speaking Switzerland, the compatibility of family and career is the main reason for their support of all-day schools, the report continued. This is also an important factor in French-speaking Switzerland.

The study also shows that individual attitudes towards gender roles and the role of the state influence opinions on all-day schools, the SAGW wrote. In German-speaking Switzerland, the role of the mother in bringing up children is emphasized more strongly, while parents in French-speaking Switzerland see the state as having a greater responsibility for childcare.

In general, interest in all-day schools increases with parents' higher income and level of education. According to the study, non-Swiss parents in particular prefer such options. Parents consider all-day schools to be more suitable for older children than for younger ones.

As part of the study, the SAGW surveyed 2161 parents in Switzerland.