After an altercation during a ticket inspection, a Deutsche Bahn security employee fell from a moving train. The 26-year-old is in critical condition.

The train is stopped at the Ettlingen-Bruchhausen station in the Black Forest following the life-threatening incident.

Here's what it's all about A 26-year-old DB security officer fell from a regional train traveling at about 120 km/h following a violent altercation with a 36-year-old passenger. He is in critical condition.

Following a ticket inspection, a verbal altercation initially escalated into a physical confrontation. During the incident, the train door was torn from its hinges, the passenger was arrested, and the train was impounded for the investigation.

Police and prosecutors are interviewing witnesses and reviewing possible video footage to determine what happened. Deutsche Bahn and the EVG strongly condemned the incident and warned of the rising violence against train crews.

A Deutsche Bahn security officer fell from a moving train during a violent altercation. The 26-year-old is in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office could not say whether the railroad employee was in a coma or responsive, citing privacy concerns. According to the spokesperson, the regional train was traveling at about 120 km/h when the life-threatening fall occurred.

Door Torn from Its Mounting

According to the report, the security officer had fallen against the train door during a physical altercation with a passenger who was believed to be intoxicated, causing the door to be torn from its hinges, as the spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office further explained. Initially, nothing was known about the technical details—that is, why the door came loose from its mountings.

When asked, the railway company also declined to say whether the train was an older model, citing the ongoing investigation. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the train, which had been en route from Offenburg to Karlsruhe, has been impounded and is being examined.

In addition, witnesses are being interviewed, and authorities are also checking to see if there are any video recordings of the incident. The 36-year-old passenger was arrested and is currently in custody.

Witnesses are being questioned—are there any video recordings?

The life-threatening incident was initially triggered by a ticket inspection on Friday evening. A verbal altercation ensued, prompting two DB Security employees to intervene, as the police and the public prosecutor’s office reported that night. According to their account, the 36-year-old passenger allegedly insulted the two security guards. A physical altercation then ensued between the 36-year-old passenger and the security guard.

DB security guards had already alerted the police, who were supposed to board the train at its next stop. However, that never happened—the altercation had already escalated by then. The 26-year-old fell from the train near Ettlingen-Bruchhausen and was found shortly afterward with serious injuries. The investigation is proceeding at full speed, said the spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. Further details are expected to be released later today. Deutsche Bahn also announced it would issue a statement.

Railway Condemns Attack

The railway company expressed its concern. “We condemn last night’s attack on a regional train in the strongest possible terms,” said a railway spokeswoman. “Our thoughts are with the injured person.” No further details were provided.

This horrific incident once again dramatically illustrates “that verbal and physical attacks on train crews have reached a new, life-threatening level,” said Manuel Amberger, state chairman of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG). “The fact that yet another one of our colleagues is fighting for his life in the hospital after a simple ticket inspection leaves us stunned and angry.”