Dead and injured after shooting in Hanover - Gallery Emergency services attend to several people after a shooting in Hanover. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services are at the scene. Image: dpa Emergency services secure the area from onlookers. Image: dpa The police ask people to avoid the area. Image: dpa Dead and injured after shooting in Hanover - Gallery Emergency services attend to several people after a shooting in Hanover. Image: dpa Numerous emergency services are at the scene. Image: dpa Emergency services secure the area from onlookers. Image: dpa The police ask people to avoid the area. Image: dpa

Shots are fired in Hanover, several people are injured. What is known about the incident so far.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you One person has died in a shooting in Hanover.

The identity is still unclear and several people are injured.

Officers arrested a suspected perpetrator nearby. Show more

One person has died in the shooting in Hanover. "One person was actually fatally injured," said a police spokesperson. The identity is still unclear and several people are injured. It is still unclear how serious the injuries are and how many people are affected.

According to initial findings, two or more groups got into an argument at around 6.25pm. "Several shots were fired," said a police spokeswoman. Officers arrested a suspected perpetrator nearby. The extent to which the person was involved in the altercation is now being investigated. "Further search measures are currently underway", the police spokesperson said. A helicopter is flying over the area.

Large-scale police operation

It is unclear what caused the altercation, and the investigators have not yet provided any information on the number and type of weapons. Numerous emergency services are at the scene in Vahrenwalder Strasse north of Niedersachsenring. They are treating the injured and securing evidence. The street is extensively cordoned off and some light rail stops are closed.

According to observations by a dpa photographer, several onlookers are following the investigation. The emergency services set up a screen and asked people to avoid the area on social media.