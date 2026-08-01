Police cordon off an area near a restaurant where a fatal explosion occurred. Photo: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/AP/dpa
Keystone
According to media reports, at least three people were killed and another 15 injured in an explosion at a Moscow restaurant. The Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax both reported this. Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that a gas leak was the cause.
The Italian café-restaurant “Balzi Rossi” is located in the wider downtown area of the Russian capital. The surrounding streets were cordoned off after the incident, and investigators began their work.