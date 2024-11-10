The British capital has been rocked by several violent incidents. One person was killed and two others were injured in a knife attack and shootings at various locations in London.
One of the victims died in a knife attack in the Walworth district. A man and a woman suffered injuries. The motive for the attack was initially unclear. The incident was not linked to terrorism, a police spokesman emphasized.
According to police reports, the attacker was probably a man between 60 and 70 years old. He was arrested at the scene. The incident reportedly took place at a busy street market. The two injured men were taken to hospital. Nothing was initially known about their condition.
Further south, in the Sydenham district, a man died of gunshot wounds. A woman and another man were also injured by gunshots. The background to the crime was initially unclear. No arrests were initially made. The police called on witnesses to come forward with information or video footage.