A lifeless eleven-year-old boy was discovered in the banks of a river in the French city of Rennes. dpa

A shocking discovery in Rennes: a lifeless eleven-year-old boy is found in the bank of a river. The authorities suspect two minors.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Rennes, the body of an eleven-year-old boy has been found in a wooded area by the river Vilaine.

According to investigators, a wet bath towel was tied tightly around his neck.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into police custody after the discovery. Show more

The body of an eleven-year-old boy has been found in the French city of Rennes. A fisherman alerted the police on Sunday afternoon because he had heard a child screaming.

The child was found in a wooded area on the banks of the Vilaine in an affluent district not far from the center of Rennes. It had a wet bath towel "tied very tightly around its neck", according to the investigators. The rescuers who rushed to the scene were unable to revive the boy, the public prosecutor's office said. Death was determined at the scene.

The police launched a homicide investigation. On Monday, numerous police officers were at the site where the child was found, with cordons blocking access to the site. Firefighters in diving suits searched the river for clues, as a journalist from the AFP news agency observed.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into police custody, according to the public prosecutor's office. The teenagers had previously been seen together with the victim at the location. The 16-year-old was reportedly arrested at his home in Rennes in the morning. The girl voluntarily reported to the police station in the afternoon.

With material from the news agencies sda and AFP