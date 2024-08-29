Last year the area around Volos was the victim of flooding, this year it is littered with dead fish: Every day, the authorities are removing 57 tons of carcasses.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tons of dead fish have been washed into the Gulf of Volos.

The cause lies in the flooding of the area in September 2023.

After the animals multiplied en masse, they have now become victims of the exceptional drought. Show more

And Volos has been hit again: The Greek port city has not exactly been blessed with good fortune over the last hundred years. In 1940, it was bombed by Italy during the Second World War. In 1955, an earthquake destroyed large parts of the historic old town. In 2023, heavy rainfall caused flooding in the region, causing extensive damage. And the city was not spared this year either.

57 tons of dead fish per day

Last year's floods caused fish to spread from a small lake to rivers in the surrounding area. Thanks to the large food supply, they multiplied rapidly. But this year everything turned out differently. Due to the heat and drought, the water levels dropped drastically.

Many fish died as a result due to a lack of oxygen. Others fled towards the sea. As these were freshwater fish, death also awaited these specimens. Masses of carcasses now cover the rivers and seashores. Every day, the authorities remove around 57 tons of dead animals.