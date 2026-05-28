The carcass of the humpback whale known as "Timmy" will now remain on the Danish island of Anholt after all and will be autopsied directly on the beach. The animal has been lying there in shallow water for around two weeks.

dpatopbilder - The dead whale lies bloated off the Danish island of Anholt. It is the humpback whale known as Timmy, which first beached off Timmendorfer Strand at the end of March and was transported to the North Sea around a month later. Photo: Marcus Golejewski/dpa

"The whale will be pulled ashore this weekend," said Jane Hansen from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency. The autopsy, scientific examinations and disposal of the carcass are due to take place at the end of next week.

Initially, the Danes had tried to pull the whale, which was bloated with putrefactive gases, into deeper waters in order to bring it to a port. However, the attempt failed last week. "The weather was not favorable for transport to the port of Grenaa, and the whale has moved and is now even closer to land," says Hansen. "At the same time, the whale continues to be a major nuisance on the beach and must therefore be removed."

The environmental authority once again called on residents and bathers to stay away from the animal. The area around the whale will be cordoned off. "It is important that this is respected, as there is still a risk of infection," said the authority.