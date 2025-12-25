A dead man was found on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen SG on Wednesday morning. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The dead man from the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen in St. Gallen was an employee of the municipality of Triesen FL. He had been suspended a few days earlier due to irregularities in the municipal treasury.

According to the Liechtenstein National Police, the man found dead on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen, St. Gallen, on Wednesday was an employee of the municipality of Triesen FL. He had been suspended a few days earlier due to irregularities in the municipal treasury. A shortfall of 71,000 francs had been discovered.

Investigations are continuing in all directions together with the St. Gallen cantonal police, the state police wrote in a press release on Thursday.

Following the discovery of the dead man not far from the Swiss-Liechtenstein border on the banks of the Rhine in Sevelen on Wednesday morning, three more bodies were found in an apartment in Vaduz in the afternoon. According to the national police, these were family members of the 41-year-old Liechtenstein man, probably his 73-year-old father, 68-year-old mother and 45-year-old sister.