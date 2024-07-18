The police informed. (symbolic image) sda

A lifeless person was found in the bed of the Maggia river near Cevio in Ticino. Civil protection officers found the body.

The lifeless body of an as yet unidentified person was found in the bed of the Maggia river near Cevio in Ticino shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday. The body was discovered by civil defense workers, according to the cantonal police.

The body was found during civil defense restoration work at the Cevio shooting range, according to the statement.

This means that six people have now been found dead following the severe storm in the upper Maggia Valley at the end of June. Others are still missing.

SDA