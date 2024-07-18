  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Civil protection officers discover body Dead person found in the bed of the Maggia river

SDA

18.7.2024 - 16:28

The police informed. (symbolic image)
The police informed. (symbolic image)
sda

A lifeless person was found in the bed of the Maggia river near Cevio in Ticino. Civil protection officers found the body.

18.7.2024 - 16:28

The lifeless body of an as yet unidentified person was found in the bed of the Maggia river near Cevio in Ticino shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday. The body was discovered by civil defense workers, according to the cantonal police.

The body was found during civil defense restoration work at the Cevio shooting range, according to the statement.

This means that six people have now been found dead following the severe storm in the upper Maggia Valley at the end of June. Others are still missing.

SDA

More from the department

Apple triumph. Tech giant Apple triumphs on the stock market thanks to AI strategy

Apple triumphTech giant Apple triumphs on the stock market thanks to AI strategy

"Can't do it"Pupil has to hand in cell phone - father calls in lawyer

Storm. Dead person found in the bed of the Maggia river in Cevio in Ticino

StormDead person found in the bed of the Maggia river in Cevio in Ticino