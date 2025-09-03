  1. Residential Customers
Researchers puzzle Dead shark with huge bite wound on Mallorca's city beach

Luna Pauli

3.10.2026

A dead shark has washed up off Palma de Mallorca - and is causing a stir with a striking injury. The deep wound is puzzling: Is it the attack of another predator?

03.10.2026, 22:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A dead shark was washed up on the city beach of Palma de Mallorca.
  • The carcass showed a conspicuous injury on the neck.
  • The "Fundaciòn Palma Aquarium" is now investigating the species, sex and, above all, the cause of death.
Show more

On the popular city beach of Palma de Mallorca, walkers and bathers were presented with an unusual sight: a dead shark was washed up on the shore by the waves. Photos and videos show the animal with a conspicuous injury on its body - a sight that attracted many onlookers.

Mysterious injury raises questions

But what is behind the shark's mysterious wound? Was it an attack by another sea creature or external influences?

Find out the whole story in the blue News video.

