Whales are repeatedly stranded off the German coast due to disorientation: the sperm whale lies just off the coast. Picture: Schutzstation-Wattenmeer.de

A sperm whale around 14 meters long was discovered dead off Sylt. While experts prepare to salvage it, they warn against approaching the carcass - it could burst under pressure.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead sperm whale, 12 to 14 meters long, was discovered off the northern German island of Sylt. The animal was secured by mussel fishermen and is to be examined today, Monday.

Experts warn of the risk of explosion from decomposition gases, as the carcass has already burst open on its back.

Sperm whales often become stranded in the North Sea due to disorientation, and plastic waste or fishing nets could be possible causes of death. Show more

A sensational find off the coast of Sylt: a dead sperm whale 12 to 14 meters long is floating in the water.

According to the Wadden Sea Protection Station, which discovered the animal on Friday evening, it is probably a young bull. Adult males can grow up to 20 meters long.

On Saturday morning, the whale first drifted south of Hörnum-Odde and later east of the island. Mussel fishermen finally towed the carcass to the harbor and secured it there.

The animal will be examined and transported away on Monday, Rainer Schulz from the protection station told Bild.

Schulz also warns against approaching the dead whale. The reason for this is the risk of explosion from decomposition gases. "It is lying high in the water and has apparently already burst open on its back. Under the pressure of the gases, it could also explode in other places," says Schulz.

Sperm whales in the North Sea: disorientation is often fatal

Sperm whales stranding in the North Sea happens again and again. One tragedy in particular made headlines in 2016, when 30 sperm whales died here.

The animals specialize in deep-water echolocation - they often lose their bearings in the shallow North Sea. The noise from ships and other noises makes it even more difficult for them to find their way back to the open sea.

Interesting background: it is almost exclusively male sperm whales that stray into the North Sea, as females avoid colder waters.

It remains to be seen what exactly caused the death of the whale that is currently drifting off Sylt. It could also have been killed by plastic waste in its stomach or by becoming entangled in nets or ropes - both of which are always fatal dangers for marine giants.

