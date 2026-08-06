Using helicopters, drones, and many volunteers, the police searched for a missing three-year-old. Now, the body of a toddler has been found. It is highly likely that it is the little girl.

Police found a dead toddler this morning in Preetz, near Kiel. According to the police, it is highly likely that the child is the three-year-old girl who has been missing since noon yesterday.

The parents had reported the autistic girl missing yesterday at noon. Numerous police officers and firefighters, as well as local residents, had searched for the child until early Thursday morning without success. A helicopter and drones were also deployed. At 7:00 a.m., a number of officers from the Kiel Police Department and the riot police from Eutin resumed the search. The child’s body was found around 9:30 a.m.

The police plan to provide further information at a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Kiel Police Headquarters.

Memories of Arian

The search brought back memories of the case of six-year-old Arian from Bremervörde (Lower Saxony), who disappeared from his home in April 2024. At times, up to 1,200 volunteers were involved—they combed through villages, meadows, and forests, and even searched a river. Rescue teams also searched for the boy using dogs, horses, helicopters, drones, wildlife cameras, a Tornado aircraft, boats, and diving equipment.

Arian's case also ended tragically. Two months later, in June, a farmer found the child's body while mowing a meadow in Estorf in the district of Stade. There were no indications of foul play.