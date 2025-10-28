  1. Residential Customers
Crime not ruled out Dead woman found in apartment in Zurich district 9

28.10.2025 - 05:15

Zurich city police found a dead woman in an apartment in district 9 on Monday afternoon. According to the police, a criminal offense cannot be ruled out. One person was taken to a police station for further investigation.

  • Zurich city police found a dead woman in an apartment in district 9 on Monday afternoon.
  • According to the police, a criminal offense cannot be ruled out.
  • One person was taken to a police station for further investigation.
The body of a woman has been found in an apartment in Zurich's Kreis 9 district. When the city police arrived shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon due to a dispute in the apartment, they reportedly found a lifeless woman with serious injuries. According to a police statement, all help came too late for the woman. A criminal offense could not be ruled out, it said.

There was another woman in the apartment. She was taken to a police station for investigations.

