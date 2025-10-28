City police operation in Zurich-Albisrieden. (theme picture) Image: Stadtpolizei Zürich

Zurich city police found a dead woman in an apartment in district 9 on Monday afternoon. According to the police, a criminal offense cannot be ruled out. One person was taken to a police station for further investigation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich city police found a dead woman in an apartment in district 9 on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, a criminal offense cannot be ruled out.

One person was taken to a police station for further investigation. Show more

The body of a woman has been found in an apartment in Zurich's Kreis 9 district. When the city police arrived shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon due to a dispute in the apartment, they reportedly found a lifeless woman with serious injuries. According to a police statement, all help came too late for the woman. A criminal offense could not be ruled out, it said.

There was another woman in the apartment. She was taken to a police station for investigations.