Hyalomma ticks are considered vectors. IMAGO/Zoonar

A new study shows: Crimean-Congo fever, transmitted by tropical ticks, is no longer just a problem in Africa or Asia. The deadly pathogen is already circulating in animals in the south of France - and could spread further north with global warming.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you French researchers have found antibodies against the virus in livestock and game.

Crimean-Congo fever is already endemic in some regions such as the Pyrenees.

The Hyalomma tick that transmits the virus is now also native to Germany. Show more

Crimean-Congo fever is considered one of the most dangerous viral diseases transmitted by ticks. New data from France now shows that the pathogen is also becoming increasingly established in Europe. Researchers from the agricultural organization CIRAD in Montpellier examined blood samples from around 8,600 cattle and 2,100 wild animals, collected between 2008 and 2022. The result: antibodies against the Crimean-Congo virus were detected in just under two percent of cases - especially in the Pyrenees.

Particularly worrying: in some communities, local clusters were found in which the pathogen is already endemic. "The presence of persistent antibodies in ruminants confirmed the existence of a transmission cycle between animals and ticks," writes the team led by study leader Célia Bernard.

While animals usually survive the infection without symptoms, it can be severe in humans. Typical signs include high fever, headaches, abdominal pain and internal bleeding. According to the World Health Organization, the disease is fatal in up to 40 percent of cases.

Crimean-Congo fever has long been known in Africa

The main vectors are Hyalomma ticks, which originally occur in warmer regions. However, they have been spreading northwards for years as a result of livestock transportation, migratory birds and global warming. In France, the virus has so far only been detected in Hyalomma ticks - but these animals are now also found in Germany.

No human cases have yet been registered in France. However, experts warn that the risk increases if tick populations continue to spread. Close monitoring of animals, ticks and environmental conditions is therefore necessary. "The detection in France shows that Europe needs to pay more attention to zoonotic pathogens," say the researchers.

The Crimean-Congo virus has been known for decades from regions such as Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and Central Asia. In recent years, it has also appeared in Spain, Greece and Italy.