Forgetting children and babies in the car can have tragic consequences on hot days. Picture: IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

In summer, parents often unintentionally leave their babies in the car - with fatal consequences. Researchers refer to this as "forgotten baby syndrome". Can modern technology provide solutions?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "forgotten baby syndrome" repeatedly causes deadly dramas under the blazing sun in summer.

Researchers explain why parents forget their children and babies in the car.

Tips and new safety systems can reduce the number of fatal heat-related accidents. Show more

There are dramas in parking lots under the blazing sun that are shocking and perplexing. Time and again, babies and small children who have been left in the car by their parents die in summer.

In Spain, a two-year-old boy who was forgotten by his father recently died. In France, a father only realized in June when his wife called that he had not dropped his son off at nursery school in the morning, but had left him in the car in the company parking lot in the shade at temperatures of up to 36 degrees. The child could no longer be resuscitated.

This has long been the subject of research. There it is referred to as "Forgotten Baby Syndrome". This phenomenon has already been extensively researched in the USA, Brazil and Italy.

The question is how it can happen that parents forget a baby in their own car after they have put it there themselves. At the same time, work is being done on safety systems to alert parents and people on the road when a baby is left alone in a car.

How often do forgotten children die in this way?

There are no comprehensive figures on how often forgotten children die in cars. However, according to the US information platform "No Heat Stroke", 21 children have already died this way in the USA alone this year. In the whole of 2024, there were 39, and since 1998 a total of 1,030 children who were forgotten in a car and died of heat stroke.

The platform relies on the evaluation of media reports, as authorities do not keep accurate statistics in the USA or other countries. Forgotten baby syndrome does not include cases where parents knowingly leave young children in the car, for example to run an errand, and are simply unaware of the risk of heatstroke death.

Why does a parked car become a heat trap for babies?

A car parked in direct sunlight heats up quickly. The temperature inside quickly becomes life-threatening. Even at a moderate 24 degrees outside temperature, it is 31 degrees inside the car after just ten minutes. After half an hour it is already 40 degrees and after an hour it is already 50 degrees. At a midsummer temperature of 30 degrees outside, it is already 56 degrees inside the car after an hour.

Heat is even more critical for babies and small children than for adults: one reason for this is that they sweat less and are therefore less able to cool down their bodies. At the same time, they have a higher metabolic rate and therefore produce more heat, especially when they are active.

In addition, their skin surface area is larger in relation to their body weight than that of adults, which is why they need more time to adapt to heat. Basically, the younger the child, the greater the risk of dangerous overheating.

Why do parents forget their baby in the car?

US psychology professor David M. Diamond has been researching forgotten baby syndrome for around 20 years and is considered the founder of the term. According to his studies, stress, lack of sleep or altered routines can be triggers for the child to forget. For example, a false memory arises in the brain of having dropped the child off at nursery as usual because routine actions such as driving to work are carried out on autopilot.

According to Professor Diamond, the so-called intention memory normally helps people to carry out their planned actions in the future. This means that people remember their intentions at the right time - for example, to stop the car at the kindergarten to drop off a child.

In cases of forgotten babies, however, the intention memory is tricked by the habitual memory. With fatal consequences: The intention to drop the child off at nursery is forgotten and yet a memory of having dropped the child off arises.

According to researcher Diamond, parents often forget that their child is on board during car journeys. This happens particularly often when the child has fallen asleep in the car. However, most parents then remember the little ones again. According to Diamond, this is due to small clues, such as a diaper bag in the car or a noise made by the child.

Are there any tips on how to avoid forgetting babies in their car seats?

The Austrian Society for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine advises placing a toy or diaper bag on the passenger seat to remind you of your baby's presence. You could also put your own bag or cell phone on the back seat next to the child so that you can look back when you get out of the car.

The organization "No Heat Stroke" recommends placing a child's stuffed animal on the front passenger seat. You could also arrange a check-up call with the nursery school if the child is missing from the group in the morning.

How can technology help?

In Italy, child seats with an alarm system have been mandatory for children up to the age of four for around five years. If the child is accidentally left behind in the car, the seat sends audible and visual alarms. Parents are also notified via smartphone. This anti-forgetting device, the "dispositivo anti abbandono", can also be retrofitted in older cars.

Some car models also have rear seat reminder systems: they are designed to remind the driver to look in the rear seat after the vehicle has been parked. The system registers if the rear doors have been opened before or during the journey. It also sounds an alarm if the car is parked without the doors being opened again.

Advanced systems use pressure, ultrasonic or infrared sensors to detect movement or body heat on the rear seats. Automotive suppliers are also working on other systems, including with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).