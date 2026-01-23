According to Russian authorities, at least three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region. Several residential buildings caught fire, and others were injured. There is no way to independently verify these reports.

dpatopbilder – A soldier from Ukraine's K-2 Brigade sets up a medium-range drone to attack Russian positions on the front lines in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

According to official reports, at least three people were killed and five others injured in Ukrainian drone attacks near the capital, Moscow. The victims died when a drone crashed in the Pionerski settlement in the city of Istra, according to a Telegram post by Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow Region. “Fires broke out in five private homes,” he said. Over the course of the night, 81 drones were shot down. The information could not be independently verified.

According to Vorobyov, a drone struck an apartment building in Solnechnogorsk. Two people were reportedly injured. Several residential buildings were reportedly damaged in the Moscow region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this morning that a total of 342 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in various regions. As is usually the case, the ministry did not provide any details regarding hits.

Ukraine has been fighting back against Russia's war of aggression for more than four years. While defending itself against Moscow's attacks, it has also repeatedly struck targets deep inside Russian territory, primarily using drones.