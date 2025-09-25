Huntington's disease to be treatable for the first time (symbolic image) Hannibal Hanschke/dpa

Doctors in London have presented an effective treatment for Huntington's disease for the first time. A gene therapy can slow down the progression of the fatal hereditary disease by three quarters - a "spectacular" result.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Huntington's disease is an incurable hereditary disease that destroys brain cells and usually breaks out between the ages of 30 and 50.

Gene therapy reduced the progression of the disease by 75 percent in one study.

Around 400 people in Switzerland live with this rare disease. Show more

Medicine is celebrating a historic advance: researchers in London have presented an effective treatment for Huntington's disease for the first time. The hereditary disease, which often starts in middle age, leads to severe movement disorders, psychological problems and mental decline. Those affected usually die 15 to 20 years after the first symptoms appear.

Until now, there has been no cure - only medication to alleviate the symptoms. Now a gene therapy shows that the progression of the disease can be significantly halted. "Never in our wildest dreams would we have expected a 75 percent slowdown in clinical progression," Sarah Tabrizi, Professor of Clinical Neurology at University College London (UCL), told the BBC.

The study confirms this: Changes that would normally occur within twelve months only develop over the course of four years. For those affected, this could mean decades of additional quality of life.

The procedure is based on a "safe virus" that has been modified in the laboratory to contain a special DNA sequence. It is introduced directly into the brain in an operation lasting up to 18 hours.

"The virus acts like a microscopic letter carrier," explains Tabrizi. "It delivers the blueprint to the nerve cells, which then produce substances themselves that protect them from dying." This transforms the affected neurons into small factories that produce their own therapy.

People in Switzerland also suffer from Huntington's disease

In Europe, between five and ten out of every 100,000 people are affected - men and women alike. It is estimated that around 400 patients with Huntington's disease live in Switzerland. For them and their families, the disease is not only a medical burden, but also a psychological and social burden: if one parent is affected, the children have a 50% risk of also carrying the defective gene.

The treatment is still considered experimental. The study results must be confirmed in further clinical trials before the gene therapy can be used in widespread care. Experts are nevertheless enthusiastic: "This is a milestone for neurodegeneration," commented neurologists in initial specialist reactions.