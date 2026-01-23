Donald Trump never tires of stirring up opposition to wind power. Now, German energy giant RWE is pulling out of wind power projects off the U.S. coast—and is receiving billions in return.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blocked yet another major wind power project: Contrary to initial plans, the German energy giant RWE will not, after all, operate wind turbines in U.S. waters. In return, the company will receive a substantial compensation payment from the U.S. government.

U.S. President Donald Trump, known for his opposition to wind power, has scuttled yet another major project: Contrary to initial plans, the energy giant RWE will not, after all, operate various wind turbines in U.S. waters—in exchange, the company will receive $1.22 billion in compensation from the U.S. government.

RWE announced that the settlement between its U.S. wind power subsidiary and the Department of the Interior stipulates that the subsidiary will waive its claims against the government and return lease rights for wind turbines off the coasts of New York, California, and Louisiana.

According to the company, the Essen-based conglomerate had already invested more than one billion dollars in planning the projects. “After careful consideration, it was determined that these projects in the U.S. are unlikely to receive approval in the foreseeable future,” the company now stated. Instead, RWE now plans to invest millions in liquefied natural gas projects and other gas initiatives in the U.S.

Trump is a well-known opponent of wind power, favors coal-fired power generation, calls wind turbines ugly, and has repeatedly criticized other countries for purchasing and using such turbines. He has referred to it as a “green scam” and “perhaps the greatest hoax in history.”

“Americans deserve an energy system based on common sense—not one that relies on costly subsidies or technologies that cannot meet our country’s current energy needs,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in response to a query from the German Press Agency.

We welcome the agreement with RWE and the company’s commitment to voluntarily invest in projects, keep electricity affordable for American consumers, and ensure a reliable baseload supply.

A ministry spokesperson added that the offshore wind energy sector remains heavily reliant on foreign supply chains.