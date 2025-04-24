Stock market participants are currently keeping an extremely close eye on share price developments. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The US S&P 500 index has formed a so-called "death cross". This rare chart pattern is seen by analysts as a warning signal. The price slump could continue.

This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The analyses and assessments contained herein are based on thorough research, but are no substitute for an individual assessment by experts. Developments on the financial markets are influenced by numerous, sometimes unpredictable factors. Investments in shares, cryptocurrencies and other financial products are associated with risks, including a possible loss of capital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "death cross" is a dreaded signal for investors, where the line of the 50-day moving average falls below the line of the 200-day moving average.

This pattern has now appeared in the S&P 500, the most important US index.

In the past, this phenomenon has often been accompanied by sustained price losses and dwindling market momentum. Show more

The stock markets are currently in a tizzy anyway, paying attention to every signal, no matter how small. Now a phenomenon has occurred in the US S&P 500 share index that may indicate a sustained downward trend in prices. In the so-called "death cross", the 50-day average price falls below the 200-day average. The two lines of the averages cross in the chart.

Analysts see the S&P 500's "death cross" as a warning that the current downward trend could intensify. In the short term, the price is weakening more than in the long term. This has happened frequently in the past.

The last "death cross" of the S&P 500 dates back to March 2022: six months later, the index was down seven percent, with losses amounting to as much as twelve percent in the meantime. The falls following "death cross" formations were particularly dramatic in economically turbulent times, such as before the dotcom bubble burst in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008.

The current situation on the global markets is anything but calm. The uncertainty among investors is triggered by US President Donald Trump's erratic trade and customs policy.

However, there is no reason to fear that this will inevitably lead to a stock market crash. Experts emphasize that not every "death cross" is a harbinger of massive price losses. As a lagging indicator, it is more a reflection of a development that has been going on for a while. Moreover, according to an analysis by Reuters, in more than half of the cases (54%) the S&P 500 had already reached its low point before the "death cross" occurred. In the remaining cases, there were further declines - with average losses of 19 percent.