On Friday afternoon, while descending from the Blüemlisalphorn near Kandersteg, BE, a rope team of two men fell into a crevasse. One of the men was recovered, but he was already dead. The other sustained minor injuries.

The police did not receive the report until Saturday morning, shortly after 9:50 a.m., stating that bystanders near the Blüemlisalp Glacier had noticed a man calling for help from inside a crevasse, according to a statement released Sunday by the Bern Cantonal Police.

According to initial reports, a rope team of two men set out on a mountain hike on Friday morning. While descending from the Blüemlisalphorn, the two men fell into a crevasse in the area west of the Blüemlisalp Rothorn for reasons that have not yet been determined.

According to a press release, rescue workers were able to rescue the two men. However, one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was a 49-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Vaud. The second man sustained only minor injuries.