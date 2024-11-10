Another fatal hit-and-run bicycle accident in France: This time in Limoges. IMAGO/Depositphotos

On Friday evening, a 74-year-old man was knocked down by a car while riding his bike. The driver fled, the pensioner was injured and died in hospital.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Once again, a cyclist was knocked down by a car driver in France, who then fled the scene.

The incident in Limoges took place less than a month after the driver of an SUV in Paris knocked down a cyclist after an argument, possibly on purpose. Show more

The death of a well-known cyclist in his city who was hit by a car has caused shock in France. As the police announced on Sunday, despite an appeal for witnesses, the fleeing driver of the vehicle could not initially be identified.

The 74-year-old Jean-Marc Chatard, who was killed, always rode his bike in Limoges in his characteristic blue overalls and was known in the city as the "man in blue". "Limoges is losing its landmark", said a resident of the city to the newspaper "Populaire Du Centre". "He was the symbolic cyclist of Limoges that everyone has known for decades," explained the cycling association Véli-Vélo.

The incident occurred less than a month after the driver of an SUV in Paris knocked down a cyclist after an argument, possibly on purpose. The 27-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

SDA